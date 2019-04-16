Mehwish Hayat says ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz is only beginning for me’

Karachi: Pakistan film and drama actress Mehwish Hayat, who received Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recently, has said that this award was only the beginning for her.



Mehwish Hayat took to Twitter saying “The time has come to draw a line and let go the craziness of the last month or so and move onto more serious issues.”

She went on to say, “I assure you that the Tamgha is only the beginning for me.”

Mehwish received Tamgha-e-Imtiaz on Pakistan Day for her outstanding performance.

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi conferred Mehwish Hayat with the award during a ceremony in Islamabad.

The 36-year-old Load Wedding artist had recently been receiving a lot of backlash by people who were criticising her for not having done enough to be receiving Tamgha-i-Imtiaz.