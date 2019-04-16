Humayun Saeed serves major fitness goals as he preps for upcoming role

Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed has impressed his fans with his maintained body look.



The actor recently shared a video on his Instagram account which acts as a complete inspiration for those who want to stay fit.



The ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani’ star captioned the post as: “Jab biryani aur nihari khanay ka bohat shouq ho toh phir agli film tak fit honay kay liye yeh sab toh karna parta hai (so fond of eating Biryani and Nihari, now have to do this work out to look fit for the next film)."

The 47-year-old star looks extra fit in this latest video clip.



On the work front, producer and actor Humayun Saeed is currently working on two projects. The scripts of both the film are under construction.



Saeed will be seen in the lead role in Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar scripted, ‘Loafer.’ The script for the film is halfway complete and is a romantic comedy.

Saeed has played a great role in revival of Pakistan’s film industry, also holds the record for the highest grossing Pakistani films of all time. His last film ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2’ was a massive hit on the box office.

The 2017 release ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’ was internationally acclaimed, it won special jury award at Shanghai Cooperation Organization Film Festival at Qingdao in China.

The actor has been last seen in 2019 release ‘Project Ghazi.’