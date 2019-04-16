close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
World

Web Desk
April 16, 2019

‘Baby Sussex’: Did Meghan, Prince Harry hint at the royal baby's arrival already?

World

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 16, 2019

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after referencing to ‘Baby Sussex’ for the first time on Instagram on Monday sent royal fans into a tizzy as they wondered about the arrival of the royal baby already. 

 Just weeks or possibly even days before the expected birth of the newest royal, fans loved the new update.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex thanked fans for supporting charities instead of sending baby gifts, a suggestion the royal couple made to fans last week. Those charities include The Lunch Box Fund, Little Village, Well Child and Baby2Baby.

‘Whether a $5 donation or £1000 contribution, offering to volunteer or spreading the word – you have played your part. And on the behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much,” the post said.

Just one week ago, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked that you kindly consider supporting various organisations around the world in lieu of sending gifts for the upcoming arrival of their first born. Not only did many of you lend your support, you took action. Their Royal Highnesses wanted you to know the impact of your support – the direct effect your donation, energy, and action made! YOU chose to be part of the collective good, and you have made a real difference. Whether a $5 donation, £1000 contribution, offering to volunteer, or spreading the word – you’ve played your part. And on behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much. YOUR IMPACT: @thelunchboxfund will now be able to provide a minimum of 100,000 additional hot nutritionally fortified meals to children in dire need across South Africa @littlevillagehq received donations from all over the world (from UAE to Hong Kong and the US), they’ve increased their monthly donors, had a surge in volunteer applications, and re-energized their hard working team of 200+ staff and volunteers @wellchild can now provide 300+ additional hours of specialist care by a Well Child Nurse for a child with serious health needs, allowing families to stay together at home vs in hospital @Baby2Baby have received over 5,000 products to disperse to children in need, including cribs, books, backpacks, diapers and have received monetary donations from around the globe - from Guadalajara to Italy. You made this happen. Thank you.

Rumors are buzzing that the royal parents-to-be have already given birth the royal baby. A royal insider told New Idea magazine, “There are all sorts of talk in royal circles that Meghan and Harry have already had the baby.”

Last week, Kensington Palace announced Markle and Prince Harry plan to keep the birth of their baby private. 

‘Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family,” the post added.

