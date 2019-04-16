WATCH: Alia Bhatt confuses Varun Dhawan with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor

Renowned Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt confused her co-star Varun Dhawan with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor on which her ‘Kalank’ co-stars broke into a fit of laughter.



During a recent interview while promoting her upcoming film ‘Kalank’, Alia Bhatt referred to Varun as Ranbir when he was messing with her hair bun.

Alia's cute video showcasing her being irritated by Varun’s antics has created quite a stir among netizens.

In the clip, Varun is seen messing with Alia’s hair bun, on which Alia tells him to stop but ends up goofing it instead, saying: “Ran ..! uh, Varun don’t."

Her co-stars then break into laughter while Alia hides her face with embarrassment.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in Karan Johar's ‘Kalank’, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.



The movie will hit the screen on 17th April, 2019.