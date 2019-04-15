Saif Ali Khan lashes out at paparazzi for clicking pictures of Taimur Ali Khan

Seems like paparazzi has been obsessed with Bollywood’s favorite toddler Taimur Ali Khan which doesn't fare well with daddy Saif Ali Khan.

On Sunday, while the media was clicking pictures of Saif and Taimur at Mumbai airport, the Bollywood actor got irked by the shutterbugs and slammed them saying:

“Bas karo yaar, bachcha andha ho jaayega (Stop it, the child will get blind).”

On the other hand, when paparazzi made a request to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan to pose for a picture, Saif replied:

"Aap ko lena hai toh lo, ye pose karna thoda ajeeb hai (Take the pictures if you want, posing will be weird).”

Internet's favorite toddler has been in headlines the moment he was born.

On the work front, there is news buzzing regarding two-year old Taimur making his Bollywood debut alongside mother Kareena Kapoor's 'Good News' starring Akshay Kumar in opposite role.