Mon Apr 15, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 14, 2019

Indian politician Raja Singh mocked for copying ISPR song 'Pakistan Zindabad'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 14, 2019

Raja Singh Lodh, a leader of India’s Bharata Janata Party (BJP), has copied Pakistan Army song “Pakistan Zindabad” originally sung by Sahir Ali Bagga.

People are mocking Raja Singh after he shared the song “Hindustan Zindabad” on his Twitter account with a caption that read “My new song which will be released on 14th April at 11:45 AM on the occasion of #SriRamNavami is dedicated to our #IndianArmy forces”.

A member of BJP, Raja Singh is also a member of the Telangana Legislative Assembly representing the Goshamahal assembly constituency in Hyderabad. 

"Hindutva Gang’s Hederabadi Bigot Raja Sindh sings a song ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ which is a blind copy of Pakistan Army’s ISRP theme song ‘Pakistan Zindabad,’ wrote political commentator Ashok Swain while commenting on the politician’s song.

The ISPR song

In his next tweet, Swain posted the original song of Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army.

Here are some reactions:


