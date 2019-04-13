close
Mon Apr 15, 2019
Pakistan

APP
April 13, 2019

Fawad Chaudhry inaugurates two water filtration plants

Pakistan

APP
Sat, Apr 13, 2019

Pind Daden Khan: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday inaugurated water filtration plants here at two colleges to provide clean drinking water to their students and staff.

The filtration plants installed at Government College for Women and Government Al- Beiruni Boys Degree College, Pind Daden Khan, have been donated by Dong Fang International Co, China.

The representatives of Dong Fang International Co, management of both the colleges and local administration officials were present on the occasion.

Earlier, on his arrival at the colleges, the minister was warmly received by the students and local people.

