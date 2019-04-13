Zartaj Gul warns against fake Twitter account, urges people to report it

Zartaj Gul Wazir, Minister of State for Climate Change, has warned people against a fake account operating under her name on Twitter.



In a tweet published Saturday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart posted:

"Just to reiterate, this is NOT my account 》》》@ZartaajGulPTI - it keeps on changing handle, using my Bio and Header, just to fool people. Do Report it plz. It follow 25,000 accounts - a clear give-away that it's FAKE. P.S. I'm getting my account Verified soon. @verified."

Pointing at how the fake account has been following around 25,000 accounts, Wazir requested people to report it accordingly.

The Minister for Climate Change also stated that she will be getting her Twitter account verified soon to avoid similar occurrences in future.