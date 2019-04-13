close
Mon Apr 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
April 13, 2019

Meera challenges family court ruling declaring Attique-ur-Rehman as her husband

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 13, 2019

LAHORE: An Additional Session Judge on Saturday took up for hearing  Meera's  application challenging the ruling of a family court which had declared Attique-ur-Rehman as her husband.

During the hearing, a counsel for Meera requested the court to grant him time so that he can  present argument.

Also read: Attique declared Meera’s husband

Accepting the lawyer's request, Additional Session Judge Adnan Tariq directed him to conclude the argument in the next hearing to be held on April 15.

Filed through her lawyer, Meera stated in her application  that she was not acquainted with Attique-ur-Rehman whom the family court had declared her husband.

The applicant said the court's ruling was contradictory to the facts as she had never married Attique-ur-Rehman.

She prayed the session court to overturn the family court's decision. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan