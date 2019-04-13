Meera challenges family court ruling declaring Attique-ur-Rehman as her husband

LAHORE: An Additional Session Judge on Saturday took up for hearing Meera's application challenging the ruling of a family court which had declared Attique-ur-Rehman as her husband.

During the hearing, a counsel for Meera requested the court to grant him time so that he can present argument.

Accepting the lawyer's request, Additional Session Judge Adnan Tariq directed him to conclude the argument in the next hearing to be held on April 15.

Filed through her lawyer, Meera stated in her application that she was not acquainted with Attique-ur-Rehman whom the family court had declared her husband.

The applicant said the court's ruling was contradictory to the facts as she had never married Attique-ur-Rehman.

She prayed the session court to overturn the family court's decision.