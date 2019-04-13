Six women killed in South Waziristan flood

WANA: At least six women were killed in flash flood in Khan Kot area of South Waziristan.

According to reports, the incident occurred when a flash flood hit the bus of wedding party which was carrying women and children.

Bodies of six women were recovered, while rescue officials launched a search for the three persons who went missing in the incident.

Later, TV channels reported that three children, a woman and driver of the bust have been rescued.



