Mon Apr 15, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 13, 2019

Six women killed in South Waziristan flood

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 13, 2019

WANA: At least six women were killed in flash flood in Khan Kot area of South Waziristan.

According to reports, the incident occurred when a flash flood hit the bus of wedding party which was carrying women and children.

Bodies of  six women were recovered, while  rescue  officials launched  a search for the  three persons who went missing in the incident.

Later, TV channels reported that three children, a woman and driver of the bust have been rescued.  


