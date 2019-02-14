HBL PSL excitement palpable at HBL branches

The most anticipated cricketing event of the year is back as HBL PSL is all set to open in Dubai in a while. The excitement for HBL PSL is palpable as cricketers made surprise visits to HBL branches across the country.



HBL delighted its customers and staff as various cricketing celebrities made guest appearances at the branches. This kind of excitement can only be expected from HBL, which is the lead sponsor of HBL PSL and has been instrumental in bringing international cricket back to the country.

Cricketers from Umer Gul, Imam ul Haq, Jamal Anwar, Abdur Rehman as well as others were spotted at HBL branches. Crowds of people gathered to meet their favorite stars.

The cricketers took selfies and mingled with their fans while also endorsing the HBL PSL lucky draw. The current promotions hold true to HBL’s brand promise to enable dreams as it gives customers a chance to win free tickets to HBL PSL, as they bank with HBL.

HBL affinity with cricket is yet again cemented as HBL PSL fever spreads through its branches and becomes the platform for uniting the cricketing fans with their cricketing heroes. More is yet to come as HBL PSL begins!