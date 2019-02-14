FIR filed against Anupam Kher and 12 others over The Accidental Prime Minister

Bollywood stars find themselves tangled in legal trouble quite often and this time its Anupam Kher who along with Akshaye Khanna has had a first information report lodged against them.



According to reports, the Bollywood stars had FIRs named after them in association with their latest release The Accidental Prime Minister based on the life of former Indian premier Manmohan Singh.

The complaint against the two as well as 12 others was filed at the Kanti police station earlier this week on Tuesday by advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha with a plea stating that the former Indian prime minister as well as other distinguished public figures were portrayed negatively in the film.

"On this, the court issued a show-cause notice to Kanti police station through the Muzaffarpur senior superintendent of police after which police lodged an FIR yesterday (Tuesday)," the advocate revealed to media on Wednesday.

The Vijay Gutte directorial was released on January 11, 2019.