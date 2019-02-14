close
Thu Feb 14, 2019
February 14, 2019

Case registered against University professor for 'sexual harassment' of female student

Bhakhar: The police  have registered a case against a professor of University of Sargodha, Bakhar Campus for allegedly harassing a female student.

Police sources said  on Thursday that Shanze Komal, a student of Math department alleged in her video message that Dr.Sajid Iqbal, the head of math department, University of Sargodha,  was harassing her and sending inappropriate text messages.

On the report of Shanze''s father Muhammad Yaqoob Ishaq, Bhakhar police registered case against the accused.

