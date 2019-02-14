VIRAL: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor have a nasty fight at Gully Boy's premiere!

Things have turned sour between love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, according to the latest rumour mill regarding the couple, amidst an ugly fight that the two were recently embroiled in.

A video showing Ranbir and Alia involved in a heated argument has gone viral on the web, making fans furious on the way Ranbir continues to diss and bash Alia as they fight.

It all happened when the duo arrived together at the premiere of Alia Bhatt's latest outing, Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, last night. The couple was caught on video made by a paparazzi having a quarrel in the car as they arrived at the screening.

All this has not gone down well with fans, who have slammed Ranbir for his outrageous behaviour towards his girlfriend, while a rather cool and smiling Alia manages to smile for the paparazzi gathered before her.



While some fans have suggested Alia should dump Ranbir others thought she's just "wasting (her) precious time with this a**hole".

In a recent interview, Alia had revealed she fears her relationship with Ranbir is a bit too much under the unforgiving media glare.



"Yes, there was too much [focus] on the personal life, and honestly, I have never had my personal life getting spoken about so much. Earlier, these talks were very upar upar se but this year, it suddenly became all about that," she had said.