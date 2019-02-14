close
Thu Feb 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
February 14, 2019

Five of a family shot dead in KP's Nowshera district

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 14, 2019

PESHAWAR: Five people of  a family have been shot dead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Nowshera district, police said on Thursday.

District Police Office (DPR) Mansoor Aman said the  residents who originally belonged to Peshawar's Badaber area had rented a house in the locality.

According to our correspondent in Peshawar,  the slain included a couple, their daughter and two sons, adding that police have protected the crime scene and would shift  the bodies for  postmortem   examination.

The DPO said motive behind the  murders was yet to be known.

According to police, the incident took place in Taza Deen area of Pabbi Tehsil of the district.


Latest News

More From Pakistan