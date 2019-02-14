Five of a family shot dead in KP's Nowshera district

PESHAWAR: Five people of a family have been shot dead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Nowshera district, police said on Thursday.

District Police Office (DPR) Mansoor Aman said the residents who originally belonged to Peshawar's Badaber area had rented a house in the locality.

According to our correspondent in Peshawar, the slain included a couple, their daughter and two sons, adding that police have protected the crime scene and would shift the bodies for postmortem examination.

The DPO said motive behind the murders was yet to be known.

According to police, the incident took place in Taza Deen area of Pabbi Tehsil of the district.



