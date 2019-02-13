FM Qureshi deposits Rs6.35 million in Saudi gifts to Toshakhana

Islamabad: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has deposited gifts worth millions of rupees received from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in the Toshakhana (gift depository), Foreign Office sources said on Wednesday.

Qureshi had received theses valuable gifts by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which include a Rolex watch, a gold pen embedded with gems, a pair of gold cuff links, a gold-chain rosary inlaid with precious gems, and a gold ring.

The total value of the gifts, assessed by an approved appraiser, amounts to Rs6.35 million.

"The foreign minister has desired that the Toshakhana may retain the gifts and the sale proceeds may be deposited in the government treasury, as per prescribed procedure," an FO document states.

In the past, leaders have paid as little as 15 per cent of the assessed value of a gift.

A list presented to the Senate Standing Committee in 2019 had revealed that gifts received by state representatives during foreign visits were kept mostly by the receivers, only a nominal amount was deposited in the gift depository.

The rest were retained by the receivers after paying a meagre amount or free of cost.