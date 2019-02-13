Kapil Sharma reveals a gatecrasher kissed him at wedding with Ginni

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Mumbai: Indian comedian Kapil Sharma, who tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath last year, has revealed that an uninvited fan entered the wedding venue and planted a kiss on his cheek.
Kapil disclosed it in the latest episode of his popular show, “The Kapil Sharma Show”.
The comedian said a gatecrasher fan entered the wedding venue and started greeting Ginni and him. “Not only this, the uninvited fan also planted a kiss on my cheek,” Kapil Sharma said.
He went on to say, “After I learnt he wasn't a friend or a relative, I hit the man with elbow and got rid of him.”
Kapil Sharma got married last year in December in a private ceremony attended by the couple's close friends and family.
Both Kapil and Ginni did not go on a honeymoon instead the former resumed work just a few days after his wedding.
