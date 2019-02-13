close
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 13, 2019

Kapil Sharma reveals a gatecrasher kissed him at wedding with Ginni

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 13, 2019

Mumbai: Indian comedian Kapil Sharma, who tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath last year, has revealed that an uninvited fan entered the wedding venue and planted a kiss on his cheek.

Kapil disclosed it in the latest episode of his popular show, “The Kapil Sharma Show”.

The comedian said a gatecrasher fan entered the wedding venue and started greeting Ginni and him. “Not only this, the uninvited fan also planted a kiss on my cheek,” Kapil Sharma said.

He went on to say, “After I learnt he wasn't a friend or a relative, I hit the man with elbow and got rid of him.”

Kapil Sharma got married last year in December in a private ceremony attended by the couple's close friends and family.

Both Kapil and Ginni did not go on a honeymoon instead the former resumed work just a few days after his wedding.

