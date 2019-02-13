close
Wed Feb 13, 2019
February 13, 2019
Ashton Kutcher lauds Pakistani polio worker Irfanullah for braving harsh snow to vaccinate children

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 13, 2019

Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher has become the next one to laud the Pakistani polio worker who has been hailed as a national hero for striding through the harsh snow to deliver polio vaccines.

The 41-year-old Two and a Half Men actor was all praises for Irfanullah who strode through the heaps of snow that blocked all ways making transportation a hefty task, to deliver polio vaccines for children in need.

The Hollywood hunk had turned to Facebook to applaud the Pakistani polio worker as he wrote: “This guy is a hero,” along with a video attached narrating Irfanullah’s story.

The worker had garnered immense appraisal from around the country as well, including praises from Prime Minister Imran Khan who invited him and his team to the PM House expressing gratitude for their services towards the eradication of polio from the country.

