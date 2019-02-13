Kareena Kapoor tells Saif Ali Khan how to make the wife happy post-baby

Bollywood’s favorite couple Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan are the pinup for fans all around the world who cannot help but adore the super trio for their endearing charm that pulls the crowd right in.



In a recent episode of the 38-year-old jab We Met actor’s radio show Ishq FM, she welcomed an immensely special guest to talk about relationships –Saif Ali Khan.

The Baazaar actor dropped a question in front his ladylove that showed fans that picture perfect couples like them go through the same challenges in marriages as the rest of the lot.

Saif asked what a husband could do to get more attention from his wife and make her happy after they’ve had a baby –a question which was termed cheeky by the diva.

“It’s really very cheeky of you Saifu to be asking this on national radio but either ways I shall answer it,” said the Veere Di Wedding starlet.

Answering her beau’s query, Kareena replied: “I think a husband should just be there for a wife. Baby means a lot of extra responsibilities and by sharing them, wife will automatically get happy. As for attention, plan a nice date for her to some romantic location without the baby and then see the magic.”

“And if the wife says that she wants to spend time with the baby then don’t feel bad. It doesn’t mean she loves you any less. It just means for some time; her perspective has changed. Anyway, hoping for a nice romantic date from you soon, Saifu,” she added.