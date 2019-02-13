England's Joe Root hailed for response to Shannon Gabriel after gay remarks

Joe Root kept his cool and didn't give way to anger when West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel tried to provoke him during the third and final Test in Saint Lucia on Monday.

Sledging is a common thing in cricket but things seem to have changed as racial and homophobic abuse is concerned, with ICC showing zero tolerance towards players.

We recently saw Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed being punished for using racist comments against a South African player.

Although Sarfraz's opponent chose to accept his apology, but the ICC decided otherwise, imposing a four-match ban on the wicket-keeper batsman.

On Tuesday the cricket body charged West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabrel for using "language of a personal, insulting, obscene and / or offence nature" after he called England Captain Joe Root "gay".

The comments from West Indian bowler followed his heated altercation with Root.

Joe Root is now being praised for his response to the remarks: "There is nothing wrong with being gay".

Besides his fans and activists , the player has also been hailed UK sport minister, Mims Davies too who said Root deserved praise for immediately calling out the remarks.



