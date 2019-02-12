close
Wed Feb 13, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
February 12, 2019

PTI member opposes Sh Rashid inclusion in PAC

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 12, 2019

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Raja Riaz Ahmad has opposed Railways Minister Sh Rashid Ahmed’s nomination as member of Public Accounts Committee.

Talking to media, the PTI leader said all the members of the PAC will work honestly and would not allow PAC Chief Shahbaz Sharif to do anything against the rules.

There’s no need to include Sh Rashid in the PAC as the PTI has majority in the committee, Riaz added.

The Railways minister has been trying hard to get nomination for the high-powered NA body headed by PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif.

The committee has 30 members, of which 12 are from the PTI, 5 from the PML-N, 5 from the PPP, 3 Independents, 1 from the PML-Q, 1 BNP, 1 MQM-P, 1 MMA and 1 belongs to the JUI-F.

