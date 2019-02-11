Rappers, women aiming big as Grammy gala kicks off

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: Cuban-American star Camila Cabello took the stage Sunday to kick off the Grammys, the music world´s top awards, in which hip-hop royalty and talented women lead the nomination pack.
Cabello performed her mega-hit "Havana" at the Staples Center with several special guests including Ricky Martin.
Folk rocker Brandi Carlile -- the night´s most nominated woman -- jumped to an early lead in the show´s pre-gala ceremony with three trophies, while heavyweights Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino and Kacey Musgraves all notched two awards each.
Women snagged five of the eight Album of the Year nominations: Cardi B, Carlile, pop futurist Janelle Monae, R&B prodigy H.E.R. and country star Musgraves are in the running.
