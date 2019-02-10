Sania Mirza eyes a comeback by the end of 2019

Indian tennis champ Sania Mirza is taking her time off from the sport after giving birth to her son Izhaan with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik but it appears that the sports star is anxious to get back on the courts as soon as she can.



During a media interaction, the 32-year-old tennis icon revealed that she is eyeing a comeback by the end of 2019 and has already kicked off her training after getting back in shape.

"Realistic possibility for comeback is by the end of the year," she stated.

My conditioning trainer is coming in the next ten days. Now that I have lost weight, I do tennis specific training.

"I am 32 years old, I am not so young as a tennis player. But I would die if I did not try. Tennis is my life, it has given me everything. I still have it in me," she went on to add.