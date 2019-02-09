Quetta’s cleanliness situation reviewed by NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri

QUETTA: Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Saturday reviewed the situation of cleanliness along with the Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Quetta, Mir Farooq Lagno upon his visit.

He visited different locations around the provincial capital including Kawari road, Labor Colony directing officers concerned to take speedy initiatives for maintaining cleanliness situation in the city.

Talking to media on the occasion, the deputy speaker said that citizens had given them mandate not to sit at home and sleep but to work for the welfare of the masses at all levels.

He urged the media to launch a sanitation campaign and aware the masses to keep their surroundings unpolluted and throw trash in the garbage bunkers being placed at multiple locations around the city.

The administration would take strict action against individuals found littering along the road, he added.

In the past, there was no attention given to the development of the city.

In fact all the budget allocated for the development schemes went to the pockets of the corrupt politicians.

The deputy speaker said that it was Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to work for the advancement of the regions which remained deprived of basic life facilities in the past.

He further said the government was trying to come up to the expectations of general public and resolve their issues adding that the present government, under the dynamic leadership of PM Khan, is taking concrete measures for elimination of corruption from the country.

Moreover he revealed that when PTI came into government Pakistan’s economy was dwindling but with time much progress has been made and different strategies have also been adopted to boost the economy.

He went on to state that Prime Minister's Health Card would also be launched in Balochistan while more programs would also be introduced for welfare of the general public.

Later, Suri also visited Civil Hospital Quetta, where he went to various wards, operation theaters, OPDs, and reviewed the availability of medical facilities and medicines to patients.

On this occasion MS Civil Hospital Quetta Dr. Saleem Abaro gave a detailed briefing to the Deputy Speaker and filled him in about the treatment and surgery facilities provided to the patients at the hospital.