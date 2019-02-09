Pakistan Banao Certificates: Great opportunity for expats to earn while building Pakistan

The government is launching dollar denominated scrip-less ‘Pakistan Banao Certificate’ in order to generate funds to build the depleting foreign exchange reserves by offering expats handsome returns on their investments in the national cause.

It is the first sovereign retail instrument being offered by the Government of Pakistan that allows overseas Pakistanis to contribute in their country’s development and earn good returns.

The government is relying heavily on the Pakistani diaspora, the sixth largest in the world, to raise financing for critically important infrastructure projects including dams, road net works, power generation and transmission projects etc.

The certificates are available for 3 years and 5 years maturity with profit rates of 6.25 percent and 6.75 percent per annum respectively payable semiannually. The profits offered here are much higher than those offered in US bonds Coupon, which is 2.49% and 2.875 for 3 and 5 years respectively, and in KSA, which is 2.89% and 3.5-4.0% for investments made in bonds having maturity of 3 and 5 years respectively.

Who can invest?

The holders of any one or more of following documents and having own bank account abroad, are eligible to subscribe the PBCs.

Pakistani individual having Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

Pakistani individual having National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP). Holders of Pakistan Origin Card (POC).

