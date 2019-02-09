KP Police IG Salahuddin Mehsud removed

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has removed Khyber Paktunkhwa Police IG Salahuddin Mehsud and Chief Secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch, according to Geo News on Saturday.

Muhammad Saleem, a Grade 21 officer,has been appointed new KP Chief Secretary while Navid Kamran Baloch has beend directed to report to the Establishment Division.

Police Service's Muhammad Naeem Khan has been given the charge of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

Salahuddin Mehoosd would replace Naeem Khan as IG Azad Khasmir.

The Establishment Division has notified appointments and transfers.