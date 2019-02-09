Complete shutdown in Occupied Kashmir on Afzaal Guru's martyrdom anniversary

Srinagar : Complete shutdown is being observed in Occupied Kashmir to mark the sixth martyrdom anniversary of Kashmiri leader, Muhammad Afzal Guru, according to Kashmir Media Service.

Afzaal Guru who was hanged by the Indian authorities in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail in 2013.

Call for the strike was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

The Kashmir Media Service said the shutdown is aimed at pressing the demand for the return of the mortal remains of Muhammad Afzal Guru and renowned Kashmiri liberation leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt, from New Delhi’s Tihar Jail to occupied Kashmir for decent burial.

The JRL has also called for shutdown in the territory and a march towards Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Monday on the martyrdom anniversary of Muhammad Maqbool Butt.

All shops and other business establishments are shut while public transport is off the road, the report said.

India had sent Muhammad Afzal Guru to gallows in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail on February 09, 2013 and hanged Muhammad Maqbool Butt in the same jail on 11th of February in 1984 for their role in Kashmir freedom movement. Their bodies remain buried in the premises of the jail.

The occupation authorities have put Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Hilal Ahmed War, Javaid Ahmed Mir, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Zafar Akbar Butt, Muhammad Ashraf Laya and Imtiaz Haider under house arrest or in police custody to prevent them from leading anti-India demonstrations on the anniversaries of Muhammad Afzal Guru and Muhammad Maqbool Butt.

The authorities have imposed restrictions in Doabgah, the native area of Muhammad Afzal Guru, in Baramulla district to prevent people from visiting the family members of the martyred leader and expressing solidarity with them.

Restrictions have also been imposed in different areas of Srinagar including Mahraj Gunj, Rainawari, Nowhatta, Safa Kadal, Khanyar and Maisuma to prevent any protest rally. The authorities have also suspended train service in the occupied territory.

Web Desk/KSM



