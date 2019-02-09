One dead, three injured in Spanish train collision

MADRID: A train driver died and three people were seriously injured Friday when two Catalan regional trains collided northwest of Barcelona, the Spanish railway and emergency services said.

The accident took place in the early evening near Castellgali, the national railway Renfe said in a statement.

In addition to the fatality and three serious injuries, 92 people suffered minor injuries, a local emergency service said on Twitter.

Around 400 people were on board the two trains when they smashed into each other, a Catalan regional train service said.

Renfe said an investigation into the accident was underway.

In November, one person died and 49 others were injured on the same line when a landslide caused a train to derail.