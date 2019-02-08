Deepika Padukone cooks rasan rice for Ranveer Singh??

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ranveen Singh and his wife Deepika Padukone who tied the knot last November are the cutest couple in B-Town.



Ranveer and Deepika have revealed secrets of their married life in the recent interviews.

Ranveen, who has been busy promoting his upcoming movie Gully Boy alongside Alia Bhatt, recently said “My life is made because my wife Deepika prepares rasam rice for me.”

The answer of Ranveer was followed by a blush and laughter which make it sweetest confession ever.



Indian media reported that when Ranveer was asked if what Deepika feels about his style and seeing a new avatar ever few months, he candidly added, "She is used to it now. She is used to my eccentric nature but yes, the only complaint she has is 'you become a different person every 6 months'.