Watch: Kashmir Affairs minister unaware of Kulbhushan Jadhav case details

ISLAMABAD: When Pakistan is making hectic efforts to win the case against Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has surprised everyone with his ignorance about the case details.



In Geo News programme Jirga, he was asked by anchor Saleem Safi when is the next hearing of Kulbhushan Jadhav and where is the case being contested between Pakistan and India.

His answer was: the case is filed at the international court.

But when the anchor insisted the minister said he didn't know much about it.

It is pertinent to mention here that the International Court of Justice is scheduled to hear the case from February 18 in The Hague.