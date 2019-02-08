Is Alia Bhatt a possessive girlfriend to Ranbir Kapoor?

After watching two of their favorites duos tie the knot last year, all eyes are on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s relationship which is flourishing and melting hearts all around, with the media trying to dig out the details of what brews between the two.



With her most recent role in upcoming film Gully Boy showing her in the role of a possessive girlfriend, fans could help but wonder if that’s part of her traits off the screen as well.

However, recently the Highway starlet stepped forth refuting the claim and stating: “I am not at all a possessive girlfriend. It is about giving a free hand to your partner because I have been bought up in a way where we give space to each other. We are very trustworthy and loyal and we expect and believe the same out of the other relationships in our life.”

“As far as jealousy is concerned, everyone must have felt it during their school days but now that time is gone. There is no need to be possessive in life because I think it’s a wasted emotion,” she adds.