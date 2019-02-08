Priyanka Chopra gets Wax Statue at Madame Tussauds New York: Watch

NEW YORK: Indian superstar Priyanka Chopra has added another bliss to her joyful journey as she unveiled her first wax figure in Madame Tussauds New York City on Thursday.

The 36-year-old actress rocked a black top and matching slacks to pose with her wax replica that was reportedly created from her 2016 Emmy Awards look. She fully enjoyed the pleasant moment by appearing next to her wax replica, showing her priceless reaction.



The actress also took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures from the event to mesmerise millions of her fans around the globe: "My new wax figure at Madame Tussauds in NYC. (Coming soon to all other locations)," she captioned .







The wax figure is dressed in a red outfit, which is exactly what Priyanka wore at the 2016 Emmy Awards. "It really is a surprise. That's crazy," Priyanka says after looking at her wax figure.

The video of the event has been posted on the Instagram timeline of Madame Tussauds New York. Priyanka, who recently married with American musician Nick Jonas in lavish ceremonies held in India, said:"I love my eyebrows". The wax figure also wears a replica of the diamond ring her husband Nick Jonas gave her.





Priyanka's wax statues would also be placed at Madame Tussauds London. Have a look





The 36-yea-old actress is currently busy with the promotions of her forthcoming Hollywood film "Isn't It Romantic?" While in Bollywood, she will be seen in "The Sky Is Pink".



