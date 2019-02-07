Fake accounts case: NAB constitutes teams to record statements

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB), meeting chaired by Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, Thursday reviewed the preliminary report of Fake Account Case, submitted by Combined Investigation Team (CIT) and constituted various teams to record statements from Karachi and Islamabad in light of the evidence.



The meeting discussed transferring of fake accounts case under 16-A from Banking Court Karachi to accountability courts Islamabad.

The meeting reviewed progress in corruption cases and devised comprehensive strategy to effectively deal with such cases.

Chairman NAB directed to implement the judgement of the Supreme Court in letter and spirit by using all resources as per law.

He said that NAB believed in taking the investigations to its logical conclusion in light of law and concrete evidence.

He urged media to kindly avoid speculations regarding Fake Accounts Cases.

The high level meeting was attended by Prosecutor General NAB, DG Operations, DG NAB, Rawalpindi and other senior officers.

It may be recalled that the Chairman NAB had constituted a Combined Investigation Team (CIT), headed by DG NAB, Rawalpindi in pursuant of the judgement of Supreme Court.

The chairman had also decided to personally supervise CIT.