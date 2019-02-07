Sania Mirza appeals for helping journalist who needs bone marrow transplant

MUMBAI: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza has appealed the South Asians denizens to help journalist Liyna, who was diagnosed with an aggressive leukemia and needs a life-saving bone marrow transplant.



Sania Mirza took to Twitter sharing the details of Liyna with caption, “Attention South Asians- let’s try and find Help for Liyna.”

Because of Liyna’s Indian heritage, finding a donor is difficult. As a journalist, she has traveled to the country to record the lives of everyday people. Liyna has shared the stories of others with the world, now she needs her own story to be told so that she can find the perfect donor to save her life.

