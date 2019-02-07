Sara Ali Khan, mother Amrita Singh win legal case related to millions of property

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh have finally won legal battle in a case related property worth crores



Indian media reported that now the decision has been made and it is in the favour of Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan’s mother Amrita Singh and her aunt Tahira Bimbat have staked claim over property worth crores in Clement Town area of Dehradun city, Indian media had reported.

Hindustan Times had reported that Amrita and daughter Simmba starrer Sara Ali Khan in January had lodged a police complaint stating that the property belonged to them.

Also, Khushi Ram, the caretaker of the property, had lodged a complaint with the police pleading protection of the property.

The Hindustan Times reported that dispute arose when Amrita’s uncle, Madhusudan, who was suffering from cancer, died some days back.