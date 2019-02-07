Salman Khan will be seen as ‘detective’ in Indian remake of South Korean hit ‘Veteran’?

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be playing a detective role in Indian remake of South Korean thriller “Veteran”, Indian media reported.



According to Times of India, Indian production house has acquired the rights for Veteran remake and Salman Khan will be playing a detective lead in the cop thriller.

Khan is currently busy in the shooting of his upcoming film ‘Bharat’ alongside Katrina Kaif.

It also features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Sunil Grover and others and will hit the cinemas this Eid.

