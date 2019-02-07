close
Thu Feb 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
February 7, 2019

Batley gas explosion leaves five people hurt

World

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 07, 2019

LONDON: At least five people were hurt in a suspected gas explosion at a flat on Wednesday, few others suffered burn injuries in the blast on Hick Lane, Batley West Yorkshire, UK media reported.

While a  police spokesman was reported to have said  no-one appeared to have suffered "life-threatening" injuries, and some local residents had been evacuated from their homes as a precaution.

West Yorkshire Fire Service also confirmed the injuries in the explosion  at two storey building, which is a block of converted flats.

Firefighters were deployed at the scene overnight and there are some concerns over the structural stability of the building."

Latest News

More From World