Batley gas explosion leaves five people hurt

LONDON: At least five people were hurt in a suspected gas explosion at a flat on Wednesday, few others suffered burn injuries in the blast on Hick Lane, Batley West Yorkshire, UK media reported.

While a police spokesman was reported to have said no-one appeared to have suffered "life-threatening" injuries, and some local residents had been evacuated from their homes as a precaution.



West Yorkshire Fire Service also confirmed the injuries in the explosion at two storey building, which is a block of converted flats.



Firefighters were deployed at the scene overnight and there are some concerns over the structural stability of the building."