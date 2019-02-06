close
Wed Feb 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
February 6, 2019

Bismah Maroof undergoes scans after freak fielding accident

Sports

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 06, 2019
 

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof has received an all-clear from the specialists after undergoing scans following a freak fielding incident during a practice session on Wednesday evening.

Bismah was hit on the jaw by the ball while trying to take a high catch and was immediately taken to a local hospital for precautionary tests, which were found to be all clear.

Decision on her availability for the opening ODI against the Windies will be made on Thursday morning.

Latest News

More From Sports