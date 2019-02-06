Bismah Maroof undergoes scans after freak fielding accident

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof has received an all-clear from the specialists after undergoing scans following a freak fielding incident during a practice session on Wednesday evening.

Bismah was hit on the jaw by the ball while trying to take a high catch and was immediately taken to a local hospital for precautionary tests, which were found to be all clear.

Decision on her availability for the opening ODI against the Windies will be made on Thursday morning.