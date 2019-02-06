Bismah Maroof undergoes scans after freak fielding accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof has received an all-clear from the specialists after undergoing scans following a freak fielding incident during a practice session on Wednesday evening.
Bismah was hit on the jaw by the ball while trying to take a high catch and was immediately taken to a local hospital for precautionary tests, which were found to be all clear.
Decision on her availability for the opening ODI against the Windies will be made on Thursday morning.
