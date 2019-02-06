Alia Bhatt comments on wedding with Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: Bollywood lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the hottest couples of the Indian film industry.



Both Alia and Ranbir have openly spoken about their relationship. Ranbir had revealed that he was in fact dating with Alia in an interview while Bhatt had spoke when she appeared on Coffee with Karan along with Deepika Padukone.

Even, Alia and Ranbir’s families have given their seal of approval o the loved-up couple.



Speculations were there that the couple will tie the knot in 2020.

However, when Alia Bhatt was asked about her wedding plans with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, she said, “I think people should now take a break. We have had two beautiful weddings last year. I think we can chill now, watch movies, work in movies, and rest can be seen later.”