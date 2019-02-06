Pakistan cricket team attends dams fund-raising event

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Pakistan cricket team on Sunday attended the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams fund-raising events in Johannesburg.
This participation was part of the Pakistan cricket team’s support of the initiative, taken by the Supreme Court of Pakistan and Prime Minister of Pakistan.
Apart from the entire squad, former captain and now a respected cricket commentator, Ramiz Raja, and senator Faisal Javed Khan, also attended the event.
The Pakistan cricket team on Sunday attended the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams fund-raising events in Johannesburg.
This participation was part of the Pakistan cricket team’s support of the initiative, taken by the Supreme Court of Pakistan and Prime Minister of Pakistan.
Apart from the entire squad, former captain and now a respected cricket commentator, Ramiz Raja, and senator Faisal Javed Khan, also attended the event.