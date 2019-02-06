Two Afghan journalists killed in attack on radio station: officials

Kabul: Two journalists were shot and killed when unidentified gunmen stormed their radio station in northeast Afghanistan, officials said Wednesday, underscoring the dangers faced by reporters in the war-torn country.



The pair, both men in their 20s, were gunned down inside the studios of Radio Hamsada, a private broadcaster based in Taloqan, the capital of Takhar province, provincial spokesman Jawad Hejri told AFP. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.