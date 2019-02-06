tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Wellington:An aggressive 84 by Tim Seifert set up an 80-run win for New Zealand against India in their opening Twenty20 international against India in Wellington on Wednesday.
After being sent into bat, New Zealand made 219 for six with Seifert's career best innings including seven fours and six sixes.
India in reply were all out for 139 with four balls remaining.
