AFP
February 6, 2019

India vs New Zealand: New Zealand beat India by 80 runs in first Twenty20

Wellington:An aggressive 84 by Tim Seifert set up an 80-run win for New Zealand against India in their opening Twenty20 international against India in Wellington on Wednesday.

After being sent into bat, New Zealand made 219 for six with Seifert's career best innings including seven fours and six sixes.

India in reply were all out for 139 with four balls remaining.

