Sarfraz's captaincy: Did PCB make a u-turn or cave in to pressure?

Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday named Sarfraz Ahmed Pakistan captain for the World Cup 2019, a week after it said any decision regarding captaincy would be made after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is over.



Geo News's sport reporter Abdul Majid Bhatti in his article for the Urdu website of Geo News raised the question whether the cricket board's decision was a u-turn from its earlier announcement or it succumbed to pressure from unknown quarters.

The veteran sports reporter said PCB chairman Ehsan Mani had telephoned Sarfraz from London asking him to come to Lahore.

The PCB chief had informed the wicket-keeper batsman about the board's decision to name him captain for the World Cup.

He stated that in a hurriedly called press conference on Monday evening, the PCB had said the media briefing was arranged to discuss an important issue.

"If PCB was willing to retain Sarfraz as captain, its press release issued on January 30 was telling something else," Bhatti wrote.

The PCB in its press release had said the captain's appointment is made series by series and any decision on who would lead the team in series against Australia would be made after PSL.

Quoting sources, the journalist said Sarfraz Ahmed was informed on Tuesday about the Board's decision after media speculations intensified .

A PCB spokesman, however, dispelled the impression that the decision has been made under pressure or in haste.



He said chairman Ehsan Mani had no reservation regarding Sarfraz's captaincy.

"We were clear that Sarfraz would be the captain in the world cup," the spokesman was quoted as saying.

Bhatti wrote although the chairman used his discretionary powers to appoint the captain, he discussed his decision with Inzimamul Haq and Mickey Arthur before the announcement.

The spokesman said the decision was delayed due to Ehsan Mani's absence but the issue has been resolved now and the captain has been asked to focus on cricket.