Alia Bhatt avoiding working with ex Sidharth because of Ranbir?

While the fans of Student of the Year will not be seeing Alia Bhatt and Sidharth collaborating for the franchise' sequel starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey anymore, it seems like the ex-lovers are avoiding each other because of Alia's current love interest Ranbir Kapoor.



According to Times of India, a source informed that while Varun Dhawan has given his nod for the shoot, Alia Bhatt is hesitant as things are not hunky dory between Alia and Sidharth, post their break-up.

The source also added that Alia's beau Ranbir Kapoor might also have a problem with her working with Sid.

“Varun don’t have any problem in doing the shoot but Alia has problem. Varun has already given his nod to shoot. Alia is not in a comfort zone with Sidharth, anymore. After all, all exes cannot be friends,” the source revealed.

In an earlier appearance on Koffee with Karan, Ranbir Kapoor had stated that he is a very possessive boyfriend who gets jealous very easily.

This could also be a reason why Alia is reluctant about shooting with Sidharth as Ranbir may not approve of it.

Alia and Sid had dated each other after their debut movie 'Student of the Year', directed by Karan Johar, came out.

The two had parted ways after years of seeing each other. Alia is now in a steady, serious relationship with Ranbir Kapoor and the couple already enjoys the likes of each other's families.

In a recent interview however, Sidharth opened about his breakup with Alia and revealed that the two are on cordial terms still adding that there's no bitterness.