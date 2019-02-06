close
Wed Feb 06, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
February 6, 2019

You have what it takes to bring the Trophy home, Waqar to Sarfraz

Sports

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 06, 2019

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis on Wednesday congratulated Sarfraz  Ahmed for being chosen as captain for the World Cup 2019.

The Burewala Express took to Twitter to congratulate the wicket-keeper batsman who recently came under criticism for  racist remarks against a South African player.

"You have what it takes to bring the Trophy home," Waqar said  a day after PCB chairman  announced that Sarfraz  would remain captain till the World Cup, putting all the speculations to rest.

"It is a great honour and a massive responsibility," Waqar added.

The ICC had banned Sarfraz Ahmed for four-matches, drawing criticism from the PCB . 


