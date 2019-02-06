USA: Jogger kills a cougar with bare hands in Colorado

A trail runner, a specialist in mountain racing, killed a puma attacking him in a Colorado park with his bare hands, local authorities said.

The man, who was not identified, sustained serious but non-fatal injuries and was hospitalized after the attack on Monday, said Colorado State Parks and Wildlife Service (CPW). West of the United States, in a statement.

According to the CPW, the man was running alone on a mountain in the Rocky Mountain range when he said he "heard something behind him on the track and was attacked by a puma while he turned around to see what he was doing. was. "

"The cougar threw himself on the runner, bit him in the face and wrist," continued the parks department. "He was able to fight and get out of the cougar, killing the cougar in self-defense."

The statement said that the runner managed to "choke the animal", a young cougar whose body was found at the location of the attack. According to the local newspaper The Coloradoan, it weighed about 36 kilos.

Ty Petersburg, a CPW official, said such attacks were rare in Colorado. "It is unfortunate that the hunter instincts of the puma have been stoked by the rider," he said.

According to the CPW, less than twenty people have been killed by a cougar in the United States in the last 100 years. Three deaths and sixteen wounded have occurred in Colorado since 1990.