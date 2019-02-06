Tahira Kashyap opens up about her experience during Ayushmann Khurrana's Vicky Donor

MUMBAI: Tahira Kashyap, who is battling cancer, has revealed that she was insecure During Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Vicky Donor', adding that she went through a hard time when her husband began Bollywood's journey with that film.



During an interview, she opened up about being a star wife, her rapport with Ayushmann Khurrana and how they have evolved from being newbies in Mumbai to mature professionals.



Sharing the experience of their married life during Ayushmann's Vicky Donor, she said: "I was this crazy, insecure, pregnant person when Vicky Donor happened. That was the worst phase for the both of us."

She further said that both of them were immature. Ayushmann lacked the maturity to kind of hold her hand and tell 'It's okay!', adding, "Especially when I am crazy because of my hormones. I was pregnant at that point in time. I also didn't have the maturity to take it easy... this thing will get over. So, both of us lacked maturity at that point in time."

Tahira had no filmy background, she took a while to adjust to the ways of being an actor's wife: "Considering your husband is with beautiful women all around... you don't come from that background, so you don't have the maturity to deal with the frills that come along. I was very lost and so was he."

Tahira Kashyap made her debut with the critically acclaimed short film Toffee in 2017 and will begin work on her first feature film soon. She is recovering after being diagnosed with breast cancer and often trends for her powerful posts on cancer awareness.

