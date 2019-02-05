Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor will be collaborating yet again: report

MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone and her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor will reportedly be teaming up once again, Indian media reported.



Deepika tied the knot with Ranveer Singh last November after breakup with Ranbir.

Deepika and Ranbir Kapoor have been the talk of B-Town long after their breakup.

Deepika is all happy with her husband Ranvir Singh and also professionally, there is some good news coming in for the fans as Ranbir and Deepika will be collaborating yet again.

According to report, the two will be coming together for a brand's shoot and it will be starting soon.