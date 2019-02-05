Sarfraz to remain captain till World Cup: PCB Chairman

Wicket-keeper batsman Sarfraz Ahmed would lead Pakistan team till World Cup 2019, said Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani while addressing a press conference on Tuesday.

Flanked by Sarfraz Ahmed, Mani said "Sarfraz is the captain and would remain captain" because he has shown leadership qualities since the beginning.

Mani said there was no doubt that Sarfraz is the captain and would lead the team in series against Australia and the upcoming World Cup, lamenting that rumors were being circulated about change of the skipper on the basis of single incident.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarfraz thanked the PCB for reposing confidence in him and assured that he would fullfill the expectations .