Watch: This Alia Bhatt’s lookalike will leave you surprising, video goes viral

MUMBAI: Thousands of fans of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt have flooded the internet with her famous dialogue from upcoming film Gully Boy ‘dhoptungi’.



Alia Bhatt will be seen in the movie with Ranveer Singh and the movie is slated to be released on February 14.



The film’s trailer was released in January.

This girl from Uttarakhand, India in the video recreated Alia Bhatt’s scene from Gully Boy has left the fan wondering.

Sanaya Ashu, exactly lookalike Alia Bhatt and the fans could notice the uncanny similarity between the two.



The video in which doppelganger Sanaya is emulating Alia’s look has gone viral on social media.

The unbelievable video will leave you surprising.